Sarasota Police: Man used automated voice call to 911 to lure in paramedics, then shot at them

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police have arrested a man who they say placed a false call to 911 in January, which paramedics responded to. Then police say he opened fire.
Tyran Young, 32, of Sarasota was charged Thursday with multiple felonies in connection to the shooting, which took place Monday, January 7.
Two Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics responded to a call at 2932 Goodrich Avenue around 4am for a person who had reportedly fallen. When the paramedics arrived, the resident at the home told paramedics that they had not called for help.
The paramedics started walking back to the ambulance and got inside when a man in a hoodie fired several shots at them, striking the front driver’s side door at least twice.
Police say the call that came to 911 was an automated voice that stated, “Help, I need help. My address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234. Please send help, I fell really hard.”
Using cellphone information, detectives were able to determine the call was made from a few doors down where Tyran Young lived and that it was shut off shortly after the shooting. Detectives interviewed Young and they say he blamed a juvenile relative for the ambulance shooting, claiming he was an eyewitness.
But detectives continued investigating and say they determined Young was not telling the truth. A search warrant executed at his home on January 8 uncovered a cellphone and other items. Young, a five-time convicted felon in Florida, was taken into custody on charges of contempt of court for weapons possession and fraud.
After obtaining a warrant, detectives found information on Young’s cellphone that showed searches for “text talk message help me I fell and I can’t move my address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234 send help please talk text.”
Detectives also say information from the cellphone showed Young made a fake medical call in November 2018 that brought paramedics to 3009 Goodrich Avenue. That call was similar as it featured an automated repeating message about a person who had fallen. Detectives believe this was a “dry run” for January’s shooting.
"The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department worked diligently and efficiently to find the person responsible for trying to harm one of our fellow first responders," said Chief Bernadette DiPino. "This arrest brings closure and justice to first responders who risk their lives every single day to protect our community and society. The person responsible for putting fear into our city is behind bars and justice will now be served."
Young has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault on a firefighter, felony shooting into a vehicle, felony unlawful use of a two-way communication device, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of 911. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail.
