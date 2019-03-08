Sarasota Police: Man shot at paramedics, attempted to frame nephew in attempt to reduce sentence in fraud case

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota say a man arrested Thursday placed a false call to 911 so he could shoot at paramedics, frame his juvenile nephew for the shooting and offer witness testimony, all in an attempt to get a reduced jail sentence for a fraud case he was involved in.
Tyran Young, 32, of Sarasota was charged Thursday with multiple felonies in connection to the shooting, which took place Monday, January 7.
“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department worked diligently and efficiently to find the person responsible for trying to harm one of our fellow first responders,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino. “This arrest brings closure and justice to first responders who risk their lives every single day to protect our community and society. The person responsible for putting fear into our city is behind bars and justice will now be served.”
Two Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics responded to a call at 2932 Goodrich Avenue around 4am for a person who had reportedly fallen. When the paramedics arrived, the resident at the home told paramedics that they had not called for help.
The paramedics started walking back to the ambulance and got inside when a man in a hoodie fired several shots at them, striking the front driver’s side door at least twice.
Police say the call that came to 911 was an automated voice that stated, “Help, I need help. My address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234. Please send help, I fell really hard.”
Detectives say Young came to them, saying he was an eyewitness and blaming his juvenile nephew for the crime. But detectives continued investigating and say they determined Young was not telling the truth.
Using cellphone information, detectives were able to determine the call was made from a few doors down, where Tyran Young lives, and that the cellphone was shut off shortly after the shooting. A search warrant was executed at his home on January 8.
Young, a five-time convicted felon in Florida, was taken into custody on charges of contempt of court for having ammo in his home. Felons are not allowed to have guns or ammo.
After obtaining a warrant, detectives found a cellphone where they say Young had searched for “text talk message help me I fell and I can’t move my address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234 send help please talk text.” Detectives also say information from cellphone records showed Young made a fake medical call in November 2018 that brought paramedics to 3009 Goodrich Avenue.
That call was similar as it featured an automated repeating message about a person who had fallen. Detectives believe this was a “dry run” for January’s shooting.
Detectives say the day before the shooting in January, Young was due to appear at a sentencing hearing for scheme to defraud. Investigators say Young was offering up homes to rent, taking money for rent and security deposits, and then disappearing.
The homes were sometimes vacant properties that investigators say Young and others promised would be move-in ready in the near future. Detectives say when they caught Young in 2017, he had multiple loan documents and receipts in his possession.
In the arrest affidavit, detectives say, “From the beginning of this investigation, [Young] has been attempting to parlay his witness testimony against his juvenile relative (nephew) for a reduced jail sentence.”
Young has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault on a firefighter, felony shooting into a vehicle, felony unlawful use of a two-way communication device, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of 911.
During his first court appearance Friday for the case involving the shooting on January 7, a judge set bail for Young at $700,000. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail.
Detectives say they are still looking for the gun used in the shooting, as well as the cellphone used to make the fake calls. They’re also asking any witnesses to come forward.
