Sarasota man accused of several thefts across the South caught by U.S. Marshals

LONGBOAT KEY (WWSB) - James Lilly of Sarasota and an unknown suspect are accused of a crime spree across the South over the last two months, including the theft of a trailer with construction equipment from a site on Longboat Key and two vehicles at a car dealership in Venice.
“We don’t have any indication of a violent history but certainly he is a thief, a prolific thief actually," said Chief Pete Cumming with the Longboat Key Police Department. "We’ve got him pawning stolen items all the way through Florida into Georgia and into South Carolina.”
Police on Longboat Key were able to identify the stolen SUV with the stolen trailer and equipment through their license plate recognition. The other stolen vehicle was found in Palmetto where police were able to pull Lilly’s thumbprint from that vehicle. Lilly’s driver’s license was left behind in the SUV when he was escaping police in Crescent City for the theft of a leaf blower.
Lilly was caught Friday in south Bradenton, as was Serena Heidkamp. Lilly is charged with grand theft and burglary, additional charges are pending, while Heidkamp is charged with violation of probation.
Both are behind bars at the Sarasota County Jail.
