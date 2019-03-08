Resident, pet rabbit flee burning North Port home

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A resident is lucky to be alive after a fire tore through their North Port home and firefighters say a working smoke detector is to thank.
The resident woke up around 8:30pm in their Oporto Street home to a beeping smoke alarm. Walking to the back bedroom, the resident saw a lamp on fire. The resident grabbed their pet rabbit and fled.
Firefighters arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze, but there was significant smoke and water damage to the home. The resident will be staying with neighbors.
The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
This weekend is Daylight Saving Time. In addition to putting your clocks one hour forward, fire officials say now is the time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
