Radar being used to uncover the number of graves at 1850 Manatee Burying Grounds

The cemetery was founded in 1850 and closed in 1892 and closed to all but a few family members. The first pioneer settlers of Bradenton, Josiah and Mary Gates, are buried there, as well as 14 Civil War soldiers, and three members of the Florida Secessionist Convention including John C. Pelot, President of the Convention, and Brevet Brigadier General John Riggin, Aide de Camp to Ulysses S. Grant.