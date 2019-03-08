Parents in youth wrestling brawl agree to avoid each other for 10 years

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents involved in a brawl at a local youth wrestling tournament have agreed to avoid each other for 10 years, according to the stipulation order for Cassandra Hamill and Shannon and Nicole Volkman.
The parents received disorderly conduct citations after the Feb. 3 brawl at Kimberly High School. Video of the fight went viral.
A stipulation order filed March 7 states that for a period of 10 years (March 7, 2019 - March 7, 2029), Hamill and the Volkmans agree to avoid each other and have no contact with each other, WBAY reported.
The parents will be allowed to attend the same wrestling matches, but they will not be allowed to be on or near the mat at any time the Hamill and Volkman children are wrestling each other.
If their children are in the same match, the parents must stay in the stands. They cannot make comments to each other. They agree "to remain silent during said match," reads the court order.
The parents cannot make "defamatory or disparaging statements" about each other or immediate family members.
If any part of the order is violated, each side will be able to seek a restraining order or injunction.
According to a police report obtained by Action 2 News, the Hamills and the Volkmans have history stemming from allegations of rule-breaking during the wrestling matches.
A witness in attendance at the Feb. 3 match described the setting as "tense" with the Volkmans and Hamills exchanging words. Cassandra Hamill said Shannon Volkman "bum rushed" her. One witness said Shannon Volkman had "rage" that was "scary and uncalled for."
As seen in the video, Cassandra Hamill and Nicole Volkman end up scuffling and go down on a mat.
Police spoke with both families and witnesses. They were given the video recorded by a witness in the crowd.
The wrestling club has no affiliation with Kimberly High School but is permitted to use the school's facilities.
