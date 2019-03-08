Pan Seared Ginger Salmon over Ginger Lemongrass Broth

By Judi Gallagher | March 8, 2019 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:38 PM

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Miso Ginger broth (Trader Joe's or order miso from your favorite restaurant and add extra grated ginger.
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 pound salmon fillets
  • 1 teaspoon lemongrass puree (found in produce isle)
  • 2 baby bok choy cut into thirds

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
  2. In a small bowl, blend olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard and ginger
  3. Brush salmon fillets evenly with the olive oil mixture. Place in a medium baking dish. Bake 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
  4. Place over heated broth
  5. Serve with diced baby bok choy

