Pan Seared Ginger Salmon over Ginger Lemongrass Broth

Ingredients:
- 2 cups Miso Ginger broth (Trader Joe's or order miso from your favorite restaurant and add extra grated ginger.
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 1 pound salmon fillets
- 1 teaspoon lemongrass puree (found in produce isle)
- 2 baby bok choy cut into thirds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- In a small bowl, blend olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard and ginger
- Brush salmon fillets evenly with the olive oil mixture. Place in a medium baking dish. Bake 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
- Place over heated broth
- Serve with diced baby bok choy
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.