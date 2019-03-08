One of FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives caught in Maryland

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - One of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives is now in custody.
Prince George's County Police arrested Lamont Stephenson on Thursday in Maryland.
According to the FBI, Stephenson stands charged in the 2014 death of his fiancée, Olga DeJesus.
Stephenson is accused of asphyxiating DeJesus in the Newark, New Jersey apartment they shared.
He was also wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Natina Kiah.
Police discovered her body while responding to a welfare call on Wednesday night.
Stephenson's arrest Thursday played out as officers were checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle.
"They saw a suspicious individual in the area,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinksi. “And they could easily have just said, ‘You're not supposed to be in that truck.’ …These officers took that a step further, and look at what the result is."
The FBI had offered an award of up to $100,000 for information on Stephenson.
