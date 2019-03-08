Nina and Pinta, replicas of Christopher Columbus’s ships, sail into Palmetto

PALMETTO (WWSB) - Replicas of two of the three ships Christopher Columbus commanded on his maiden voyage to the Americas will sail into the Manatee River and dock at Regatta Pointe in Palmetto Friday morning.
The Nina and the Pinta (sorry, no Santa Maria) are historically accurate and will be available for public tours starting at 9am on Saturday.
Admission for adults is $8.50, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 per child between the ages of 5-16. Children under the age of 4 are free.
The Pinta is the most recently constructed vessel and was built in Brazil, while the Nina is considered to be more historically accurate. The Nina was built completely by hand without the use of power tools.
