Man arrested in January shooting involving SCFD paramedics

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police have arrested a man in the case of shooting that involved Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) paramedics.
32-year-old Tyran Young of Sarasota is facing multiple felony charges in connection to the January 2019 shooting.
Sarasota Police Officers responded to a call on January 7, at approximately 4 a.m. at the 2900 Block of Goodrich Avenue after paramedics with the (SCFD) reported being shot at during a call. The paramedics were initially called to the same location in response to a call that individual had fallen.
The 911 call was an automated voice that stated “Help, I need help. My address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue, Sarasota, Florida, 34234. Please send help, I fell really hard.”
When paramedics arrived, they were told by the resident at the address that they did not call and when they returned to their ambulance and closed the door, an unknown person now identified as Young fired several shots at the ambulance which struck the front driver door at least twice.
Both paramedics were able to get away safely and no one was injured.
Detectives developed a probable cause for the arrest after there was information found on Young’s cell phone that showed searches for “text talk message help me I fell and I can’t move my address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234 send help please talk text.”
Detectives also determined that Young made a previous false medical call which sent SCFD to 3009 Goodrich Avenue in November 2018. The false medical call was similar to this case, featuring an automated repeating message about a person who had fallen.
Young remains at the Sarasota County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.