Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts

(Gray News) - Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony recounts for allegedly staging a hate crime attack against himself, according to local Chicago media.
According to WBBM, the specific felony counts are on “false report of offense” charges.
Smollett reported to Chicago police in January that he had been attacked while out getting food one night by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him, including saying “This is MAGA country,” an allusion to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.
Police allege that Smollett in fact paid two men to stage the attack against him, which included leaving a rope around his neck as a noose.
He was originally arrested and charged with filing a false police report on Feb. 20.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.