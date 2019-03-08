Investigation underway after 26-year-old man found dead in Sarasota home

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The spokeswoman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a death investigation is underway on the 2100 block of Banneker Way in Sarasota.
At this point, the investigation is in preliminary stages. Kaitlyn Perez, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says initial calls came in shortly before 9am for a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 26-year-old man in the home. “But once we entered the home, detectives have reason to believe that that may not have been the cause of his death,” Perez said. “There’s more to this story here. We just need to figure out what it is.”
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The sheriff’s office says they are not calling this a homicide at this time, rather they’re referring to it as a death investigation. They’re asking the community to come forward to assist in the investigation by calling 941-861-4900.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.