Hot ‘N Sweet Shrimp from Curry Station | Suncoast View

Hot 'N Sweet Shrimp

By Matthew Liddell | March 8, 2019 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 12:10 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hot 'n Sweet Shrimp

Recipe for 2 people

10 pieces Shrimp (16 -20 size)

1 tablespoon Ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

1 tablespoon Chili powder

½ teaspoon Garam Masala

2tablespoon Roasted spices(cumin seed,coriander seed,fennel seed,red chili flackes)

1 teaspoon Honey

½ piece Lemon juice

4 tablespoon Oil

Salt to taste

Sauce-1/2 cup - Hung yogurt

1 tablespoon – mango puree

½ teaspoon - lemon juice

Salt to taste

Garnish- 6 pieces - Cilantro sprig

8 pieces - Orange segment

Method

-Marinate Shrimp with all the spices, honey, 1 tablespoon oil and lemon juice.

-Heat the pan, add oil and cook shrimp by turning them time to time until cooked.

-Mango puree,yogurt, lemon juice and salt mix well and place on plate. Place shrimp on top of the sauce and garnish with orange segment and cilantro sprig and it is ready to serve.

