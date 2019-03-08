Hot ‘N Sweet Shrimp from Curry Station | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hot 'n Sweet Shrimp
Recipe for 2 people
10 pieces Shrimp (16 -20 size)
1 tablespoon Ginger-garlic paste
½ teaspoon Turmeric powder
1 tablespoon Chili powder
½ teaspoon Garam Masala
2tablespoon Roasted spices(cumin seed,coriander seed,fennel seed,red chili flackes)
1 teaspoon Honey
½ piece Lemon juice
4 tablespoon Oil
Salt to taste
Sauce-1/2 cup - Hung yogurt
1 tablespoon – mango puree
½ teaspoon - lemon juice
Salt to taste
Garnish- 6 pieces - Cilantro sprig
8 pieces - Orange segment
Method
-Marinate Shrimp with all the spices, honey, 1 tablespoon oil and lemon juice.
-Heat the pan, add oil and cook shrimp by turning them time to time until cooked.
-Mango puree,yogurt, lemon juice and salt mix well and place on plate. Place shrimp on top of the sauce and garnish with orange segment and cilantro sprig and it is ready to serve.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.