Braden River High athlete named Gatorade State Player of the Year

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A Braden River High School sophomore will be getting a trophy for her shelf and sharing Gatorade products with her friends after being named the Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
O’Mariah Gordon wears number 3 for the school’s girls basketball team. She was chosen for the Gatorade Player of the Year program not just for her strong athletic ability, but her academic achievements as well as her exemplary character.
As part of her award, she will receive a trophy, Gatorade will donate $1,000 to a sport-based organization of Gordon’s choosing, and a banner will be hung in her honor at the school. She’ll also get various Gatorade products to share with her teammates and friends.
“We’re honored that O’Mariah is being recognized for her academic and athletic abilities,” Braden High Principal Sharon Scarbrough said. “She is so deserving of this honor, and her coach, Stephanie Smith is very proud that her player will represent Pirate Nation on the National level.”
Around 600 student athletes are awarded by Gatorade throughout the country. Some past winners include big names like Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, and. Derek Jeter. You can find more information here.
