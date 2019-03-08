Aubergine with Black Garlic from The Coolinary | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Aubergine with black garlic
2 pieces medium aubergines, sliced widthways into 1.5cm rounds (900g)
1 cup Extra virgin olive oil
12 pieces Black garlic
½ cup Greek yogurt
1½ tsp Lemon juice
7 large Garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
3 pieces Red chillies, stalks removed and sliced on the diagonal into rounds
Dill leaves, Basil (roughly torn), Taragon
Salt and Black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 250C/480F/gas 9 (or to its highest setting).
Place the eggplant in a large bowl with half of the olive oil, 1½ teaspoons of salt and a good grind of black pepper.
Mix well and spread out on 2 large baking trays lined with greaseproof paper. Roast in the oven until golden-brown and completely soft – about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Place the black garlic cloves in the small bowl of a food processor with a third of a teaspoon of salt, 2 tablespoons of oil, 2 tablespoons of yogurt and the lemon juice. Blitz for a minute, to form a rough paste, and then transfer to a medium bowl. Mix through the rest of the yogurt and keep in the fridge until needed.
Heat the remaining 110ml of oil in a small saucepan on a high heat. Add the garlic and chilli slices, reduce the heat to medium and fry for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time, until the garlic is golden-brown and the chilli is crispy. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the garlic and chilli on to a kitchen paper-lined plate.
Arrange the aubergine slices, overlapping, on a platter. Spoon the yogurt sauce on top, sprinkle over the chilli and garlic and finish with the herbs.
