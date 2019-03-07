UPDATE: Man found after missing since Monday in Manatee County, deputies say he is okay

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - One man has been found who went missing from Manatee County this week.
Patrick D.J. Allred, 25, of Palmetto went missing on Monday, March 5, 2019 around 6:45 p.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen at Centerstone located at 2020 26th Avenue East in Bradenton.
Allred is diagnosed bipolar, manic depressive, and schizophrenic. Deputies say he hasn’t taken his medication.
Deputies said he has been located and is okay.
