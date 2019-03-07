Unclaimed Veterans Service held at Sarasota Memorial Cemetery

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An unclaimed veterans service was held at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., volunteers around the Suncoast most notably The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus organization, came together to lay two Marines to rest, one soldier and one airman.
An unclaimed veteran is one who dies without any next of kin to claim the body, and insufficient funds to cover funeral expenses.
The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus ensures that the veterans have a proper burial at no cost.
“We provide for that veteran the grave site, the opening and closing of the grave site, the concrete liner around their casket, a full upright marble headstone, the military honors, the flag and often times many community members come to that and represent the next of kin,” Director of the Sarasota National Cemetery, John Rosentrater said.
Rosentrater also said that the services have been going on the last 10 years and there are usually eight to ten services per month.
