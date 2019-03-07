Suspect arrested for setting off an explosion in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing charges after deputies say he was seen running away from the scene of an explosion.
25-year-old Michael Schlabach of Sarasota, was arrested Saturday. He was taken into custody by deputies and charged for discharging a destructive device.
According to reports, deputies responded to calls at to 4640 Proctor Road, for reports of an explosion in an open field. Neighbors recalled seeing Schlabach approach a 55-gallon drum in the field across the street from his property under construction located at 4727 Greenwich Road.
They witnessed a loud explosion followed by a plume of white smoke from the metal drum, and Schlabach left scene quickly in a silver pickup truck.
Members of the sheriff’s office agency’s Hazardous Devices Unit recovered a detonated mortar and several pieces of a plastic jug from inside the drum.
There have been no injuries or property damage reported.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.