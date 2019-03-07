State of Florida to crack down on credit card skimmers pushing to impose harsher penalties

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The numbers are alarming. More than 1200 credit card skimmers removed from Florida gas stations over the last year alone. Sarasota resident Lucien Sanchez had never been a victim of a skimmer but he did have his credit card number stolen in the past.
“it makes me somewhat nervous, because I have already had some issues with that,” said Sanchez.
These skimming devices steal credit card data from gas station pumps and ATM’s and have cost victims in Florida millions of dollars. The state is pushing to impose harsher penalties for those caught installing these devices.
“It’s an inconvenience to consumers, it is something that is taking money out of consumers’ pockets," said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. "I know that personally, I have had my credit cards shut down three times because of something like this down in South Florida. It’s something we all need to be working together to solve.”
A new danger called shimming, similar to skimming is now a very serious threat. It’s a small paper thin device that targets the chip in your card. Experts say that it’s even harder to detect. Daniel Borrelli is owner of the Shell gas station at the corner of Fruitville Road and US 301 in Sarasota. Although his pumps are newer and protected from credit card skimmers, he tells us it’s still very unnerving for him and other gas station owners to see how these criminals have dramatically affected residents here with their skimming and shimming devices.
“It’s a bad thing because if it’s found at your store then people are going to stop going to your store because obviously it means that your not doing what your supposed to be doing to keep your customers safe,” said Borrelli.
State officials say to avoid becoming a victim of credit card skimmers and shimmers use cash or use a credit card instead of a debit card and use the pumps that are closest to the stores.
