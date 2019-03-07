State of Florida to crack down on credit card skimmers pushing to impose harsher penalties

A new danger called shimming, similar to skimming is now a very serious threat. It’s a small paper thin device that targets the chip in your card. Experts say that it’s even harder to detect. Daniel Borrelli is owner of the Shell gas station at the corner of Fruitville Road and US 301 in Sarasota. Although his pumps are newer and protected from credit card skimmers, he tells us it’s still very unnerving for him and other gas station owners to see how these criminals have dramatically affected residents here with their skimming and shimming devices.