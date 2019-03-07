Sheriff: Woman flees traffic stop, dragging deputy

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office says a driver in Charlotte County fled a traffic stop, briefly dragging a deputy as he attempted to take her into custody.
Melissa King, 41, allegedly led deputies on a short chase Thursday morning after she fled a traffic stop on Como Street in Port Charlotte. A deputy pulled her over for several traffic violations but says she refused to cooperate and began yelling at him. When she went to restart her blue Ford Mustang, the deputy says he opened the door to stop her and she sped forward, dragging him around 10 feet before he could break free.
The deputy and back up units pursued King, who was involved in a minor crash at Toledo Blade and Tamiami Trail, where her passenger bailed out of the car. King continued onto Veterans Boulevard and then onto Kings Highway. From there, she turned onto Suncoast Boulevard and then Tangelo Avenue, a dead end.
Deputies say King drove onto a private yard, hitting the edge of a pole barn and disabling her vehicle in loose dirt.
As they surrounded the car, deputies say King continued to fight them, attempting to hit them. She was ultimately placed in handcuffs and taken to a local hospital to be cleared medically before being taken to Charlotte County Jail.
King is charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting with Violence, Driving on a Revoked License, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Additional charges from the Florida Highway Patrol are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.