Report: Cohen sought Trump pardon, seemingly contradicting House testimony

(CNN) - The head of the House Intelligence Committee said Michael Cohen’s lengthy testimony was enormously productive, but new reports are prompting scrutiny of Cohen’s remarks.
The questions about his public testimony comes after a second closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
“I believe they’re happy. I’m here to cooperate and will continue to cooperate,” Cohen said.
The Washington Post reported that Cohen told the committee he discussed a pardon with Trump’s lawyers Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani, but the details of that conversation remain unclear.
Sekulow flatly denies that the discussion occurred, citing Cohen’s current lawyer Lanny Davis.
The Wall Street Journal reported that after the FBI raided Cohen’s properties last year, he “directed his attorney to explore possibilities of a pardon” with Giuliani and the president’s other lawyers.
Giuliani said that he “never offered anyone a pardon.”
Both reports raised questions about whether Cohen misled Congress in public testimony last week.
“I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump,” Cohen told.
Lanny Davis insisted that his comment does not contradict Cohen’s testimony, saying Cohen directed his attorney to discuss a pardon with Trump’s attorneys when they were in a joint defense agreement.
Davis claimed that in last week’s testimony, when Cohen said he didn’t seek a pardon, Cohen was referring to the period after the collapse of that agreement.
Multiple sources said Cohen also provided the committee with documents showing edits to the false written statement he delivered to congress in 2017 about the timing of negotiations over the Trump Tower Moscow project.
Last week, Cohen testified Trump’s lawyer made changes to the statement.
“There were several changes that were made including how we were going to handle that message, which was - the message of course being - the length of time that the Trump Tower Moscow project stayed and remained alive,” he said.
Davis said Cohen authored the line lying about when discussions of the project ended, but a key question remains whether any of the lawyers who signed off on the statement knew it was false.
