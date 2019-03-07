Push on for FL to cover costs for certain types of cancer for firefighters

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hundreds of empty firefighter boots and coats were in the capitol courtyard Thursday morning, as part of a push to get state lawmakers to pass firefighter cancer legislation this session.
Each pair of boots represents a firefighter who has died from, or is currently battling, cancer. Bills filed in the capitol this year would make firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancers automatically eligible to receive disability or death benefits.
Currently, most firefighters must prove the cancer is job-related. The legislation has passed two of three assigned committees in the Senate, ahead of a potential vote by the full chamber. However, in the House, the measure has yet to be heard.
Heather Mazurkiewicz with the North Collier Fire District says the benefit would work as a safety net for first responders. "I want to make sure, and the rest of us want to make sure, that our families are taken care of in the event that we pass away from the occupational disease of cancer. That's exactly what this coverage does. It gives us that peace of mind."
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firefighters have a 15 percent increased risk of developing cancer when compared to the general population. Nationally, 70 percent of firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016, passed away from cancer.
“We want to make sure that we show the rest of the legislators the impact that this disease is having. When they come to work today, they are going to have to walk through our graveyard to get to their jobs,” said Mazurkiewicz, adding, “We are trying to raise awareness, by showing our legislators the actual impact that this disease is having on our profession. Each pair of boots that you see behind me represents a firefighter who has either passed away from cancer or there are a couple of pair from firefighters who are still fighting this disease. These boots represent mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and parents that have been impacted by the occupational disease of cancer.”
