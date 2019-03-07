Push on for FL to cover costs for certain types of cancer for firefighters

“We want to make sure that we show the rest of the legislators the impact that this disease is having. When they come to work today, they are going to have to walk through our graveyard to get to their jobs,” said Mazurkiewicz, adding, “We are trying to raise awareness, by showing our legislators the actual impact that this disease is having on our profession. Each pair of boots that you see behind me represents a firefighter who has either passed away from cancer or there are a couple of pair from firefighters who are still fighting this disease. These boots represent mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and parents that have been impacted by the occupational disease of cancer.”