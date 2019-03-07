Police Searching for Thieves Who Stole 30 Golf Carts Since January From Suncoast Golf Course

Back in January, 14 of their golf carts were stolen overnight. Since then, The Cove cracked down on security to prevent this from happening again. Even after changing the location of where the golf carts were stored, adding tighter security on the carts, and putting in surveillance cameras, they were still able to take 16 more this week. In the early morning hours on Tuesday, another set of golf carts were stolen from the property.They broke into the building to grab the keys, disabled all the security lighting and yanked out the surveillance cameras from the walls.