Plans for Lido Beach Pavilion now in the beginning stages

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Back in February, the city of Sarasota scrapped developers plan to redevelop Lido Beach pool and pavilion. Now, city officials are looking to revive the public facility, but this time around they’re getting input from the public before a final decision is made. “I think it’s clear that the message is no destination bar and restaurant.” said Cathy Antunes, the lead member of the “Save the Pavilion Committee” is collaborating with the city to come up with an alternative. She says, “We need a pavilion that is storm resilient, that will stand the test of time. lido pavilion is 50 years old.”