Phase II of Sarasota waste water project set to go underway

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is beginning the second phase of a waste water project.
Crews will be replacing a pipe that more than 50 years old and is major part of that waste water system. The project started on February 25, and it is expected to be completed by June.
The parking lot on Osprey Avenue that is north of 10th Street for the K-9 Park and Gillespie Park will remain closed until the project is done.
However, the park itself will remain open.
