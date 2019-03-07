Peer group formed to help those dealing with traumatic stress injuries

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A group of people in Sarasota is making efforts to give people who have experienced traumatic injuries new hope with the new Sarasota Memorial Mobility Challenged Peer Support group.
The group focuses on people who are wheelchair bound or most recently lost a limb. The group is working to re-establish these individuals into their day-to-day lives and how to cope with the changes of dealing with traumatic stress injuries.
“They just want to be able to tie their shoes and be independent,” Outpatient Care Coordinator Wanda Jackson said. “Then there’s an adjustment mentally, physically, and psychologically that goes with the changes.”
The group meets every Wednesday and for more information visit the Sarasota Memorial Hospital website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.