North Port officers receiving new body cameras

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - North Port police officers are receiving new body cameras after commissioners came to an agreement on terms of a $1 million contract.
The new cameras are coming from a company called Axon and the contract will run through the year of 2024.
According to the North Port Police Department, each officer will be issued two body cameras so that there is always a spare one while the other one may be charging. All sworn officers will also receive a new taser.
The officers are expected to receive training for the use of the new equipment in April. After training has been completed, officers with the patrol unit will be the first ones to use the new equipment.
