North Port Band fundraising to perform in huge New Year’s Day parade

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - North Port High School’s Alliance Marching Band is still making it a goal to play in Rome’s New Year’s Day parade in 2019-20.
The band is actively fundraising and any donations can be sent to NPHS BPO, P.O. Box 7031 North Port, FL 34290. As of now, that have 50 students signed up and are looking for ways to include more students and decrease the overall cost for all to participate.
They are using flamingo campaigns and they are placing them on neighborhood lawns and are utilizing food fundraisers as well.
For more information contact Kelsey Whealy at kelsey.whealy@sarasotacountyschools.net or at 941-927-9000.
