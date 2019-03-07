MISSING PERSON: Man classified as endangered missing from Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - One man classified as endangered is missing from Manatee County.
Patrick D.J. Allred, 25, of Palmetto went missing on Monday, March 5, 2019 around 6:45 p.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen at Centerstone located at 2020 26th Avenue East in Bradenton.
Allred is diagnosed bipolar, manic depressive, and schizophrenic. Deputies say he hasn’t taken his medication.
If you see Allred contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 941-747-3011.
