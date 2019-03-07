Missing Bradenton woman went on trip to 7-Eleven, but never returned

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since February 22.
Courtney Lea Hostetler was last seen leaving her mother's home on 39th Street East in Bradenton around 3:15pm on Friday, February 22. She was heading to 7-Eleven on 53rd Avenue East and Lockwood Ridge Boulevard.
Family members say Hostetler left her purse and a bag containing her belongings at her mother’s house and there was an assumption that she would return shortly. But she never returned.
Hostetler is white, 5'2" tall and 110 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a feather on her neck, and piercings.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
