Man wanted for allegedly forcing Arby’s manager to open safe at gunpoint

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Deputies are looking for the armed man who robbed an Arby’s in Bradenton early Thursday morning.
Fredie South, 29, is wanted in connection to the robbery. Deputies say he is the man who went into the Arby's on 1st Street West armed with a handgun and forced the manager to open the safe.
After, deputies say South fled the area on foot. He's wanted on charges of armed robbery.
No one was hurt in the incident.
If you have any information, call 911.
