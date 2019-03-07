First Alert Weather:Cold start then much warmer by the afternoon

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We had a very cold start to the day with a morning low in the mid 40′s. This afternoon we will watch shifting winds and wall to wall sunshine drive temperatures into the low 70′s. Tomorrow the warming will continue with highs approaching the upper 70′s and by the weekend we will hit 80 degrees, which is above the average. March is kind of a transition month for us on the Suncoast as we move away from the possibility of cold weather and toward the warmer and often muggy days of spring and summer.