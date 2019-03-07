Deputies seek missing 14-year-old girl in Manatee County

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Detectives are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with her mother, who does not have custody rights.
Bedanece Delgado was last seen at her mother's house on the 2400 block of 1st Street East in Bradenton around 5:30pm on Tuesday.
Deputies say she may be with her mother, 45-year-old Katina Delgado, but Katina does not have custody rights and Bedanece should be staying with her father.
Detectives do not believe Bedanece is currently in danger, but asks if you’ve seen her or her mother to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
