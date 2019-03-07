Cucumber Edamame Salad

By Judi Gallagher | March 7, 2019 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 1:42 PM

Salad Ingredients:

  • 2 English cucumbers
  • 1 cup shelled Edamame beans
  • 1 red bell pepper (diced)
  • 1 Jalapeno pepper (seeded and chopped)

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 Tbs sesame oil
  • 1 ½ Tbs soy sauce
  • 2 Tbs minced ginger
  • 2 Tbs minced garlic

Directions:

  1. Spiralize cucumbers while soaking up any excess liquid with a paper towel
  2. Toss together all salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients and set aside
  4. Pour dressing over salad and mix well
  5. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours

