Cucumber Edamame Salad

Salad Ingredients:
- 2 English cucumbers
- 1 cup shelled Edamame beans
- 1 red bell pepper (diced)
- 1 Jalapeno pepper (seeded and chopped)
Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup rice vinegar
- 2 Tbs sesame oil
- 1 ½ Tbs soy sauce
- 2 Tbs minced ginger
- 2 Tbs minced garlic
Directions:
- Spiralize cucumbers while soaking up any excess liquid with a paper towel
- Toss together all salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside
- In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients and set aside
- Pour dressing over salad and mix well
- Cover and chill for at least 2 hours
