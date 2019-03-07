Couple Arrested After Police Found 13 Animals in Horrible Conditions Inside Venice Motel Room

VENICE (WWSB) - A couple from North Port who ran their own animal training business are being charged with animal cruelty. Jennifer MacDonald and Jesse Dalton were arrested on Wednesday after police were able to complete an investigation they started last month.
Back in February, a guest at the Motel 6 in Venice called the police after realizing the couple was keeping two dogs locked up in their U-Haul - which Venice Police later found out was actually stolen from North Port. When animal services arrived and looked for the dogs’ owners, they learned MacDonald and Dalton had another nine dogs and two cats in their motel room. All the animals were covered in fecal matter and very malnourished and dehydrated. One of those dogs actually belonging to a client and was staying with them until it was fully trained.
MacDonald and Dalton are being charged with multiple animal neglect charges. They say they were staying at the Motel 6 in Venice because they were evicted from their home in North Port and were having financial issues.
This wasn’t the first time they’ve been charged with animal cruelty. There are another two open animal neglect cases against them after clients say their animals were returned to them in horrible conditions.
