Couple Arrested After Police Found 13 Animals in Horrible Conditions Inside Venice Motel Room

Back in February, a guest at the Motel 6 in Venice called the police after realizing the couple was keeping two dogs locked up in their U-Haul - which Venice Police later found out was actually stolen from North Port. When animal services arrived and looked for the dogs’ owners, they learned MacDonald and Dalton had another nine dogs and two cats in their motel room. All the animals were covered in fecal matter and very malnourished and dehydrated. One of those dogs actually belonging to a client and was staying with them until it was fully trained.