Cold weather shelters to open tonight in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After many conversations with the Sarasota County Emergency Management officials, the Salvation Army and faith-based partners will be open tonight to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the drop in temperatures that is expected this evening.
The North County Salvation Army and South County’s New Hope Community Church will be the shelters that will be open in Sarasota County this evening.
The Salvation Army will begin opening the front porch at 4:30 p.m. and begin the intake process at 6:30 p.m. The front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain so until 5 a.m. when the welcome center opens.
New Hope Community Church will its doors for shelter at 7:30 p.m. Officials are also reminding residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight orduring the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Officials are also advising citizens to use caution when heating their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning likely increasing during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating services.
For more information, contact the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the Emergency Services page on www.scgov.net.
