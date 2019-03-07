Cab driver in Charlotte County accused of stealing from blind customer

PUNTA GORDA (WWSB) - A taxi driver is accused of driving all over Charlotte County to run up the bill on his customer, a blind man.
Deputies say the blind man called Yellow Cab Company on March 3 to be driven to Walmart on Kings Highway on Punta Gorda. The victim said he was picked up by his cab driver, who he only knew as "Joey," around 11am.
The victim knew the cab ride normally costs $18, but says the driver took him all over Punta Gorda before going to Walmart and the driver told him it would be $50 when they arrived.
The victim did not have $50 in cash, so he went to an ATM and had to ask the driver for help withdrawing $60. The victim says the driver helped him and told him that he would take $20 for the cab ride, giving back $40.
After the victim finished his shopping and returned home using a different cab company, he called his bank and learned there had been two ATM withdrawals since that time totaling $405.
Deputies learned that the only driver working that day was 38-year-old Jose Garcia, Jr. They spoke with him on March 5 and deputies say at first, Garcia stuck to the story that he had taken out $60 and given $40 back to the victim, but then changed it, saying the victim had given him $100 to fix his car. Deputies say Garcia changed his story several more times, ultimately saying he was given $400 as a loan.
Garcia had a video recording of ATM transaction, but deputies say the camera was pointed at the floor most of the time and that Garcia spoke very quickly in what deputies say appeared to be a way to confuse the victim.
The victim told deputies he does not know Garcia and would never have given him a loan as the money in his account goes towards his rent.
The sheriff's office determined that Garcia should be charged with grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult.
Garcia was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.
