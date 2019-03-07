Cab driver in Charlotte County accused of stealing from blind customer

Deputies learned that the only driver working that day was 38-year-old Jose Garcia, Jr. They spoke with him on March 5 and deputies say at first, Garcia stuck to the story that he had taken out $60 and given $40 back to the victim, but then changed it, saying the victim had given him $100 to fix his car. Deputies say Garcia changed his story several more times, ultimately saying he was given $400 as a loan.