BOATERS FOUND: Coast Guard locates both boaters 7 miles west of Marco Island

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two boaters have been found after missing since 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5.
The boaters were found Wednesday night around 8:40 p.m. by an aircrew 7 miles west of Marco island.
On Thursday, March 7 around 7:45 a.m. the U.S. Coast Guard sent a release stating 81-year-old Joe Nita and 72-year-old Brian Daugherty were located.
“It’s always a great feeling when you can reunite mariners with their loved ones,” said Lt. Robert List, the command duty officer. “I’m extremely proud of our watch standers who worked diligently to help locate the two men and of course the multiple crews we had searching who were able to execute the mission and make this possible.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.