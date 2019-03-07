Another cold start to Thursday but a warm-up on the way

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Winter’s chill will continue for one more day here along the Suncoast and then temperatures go above average on Friday. It stays dry as high pressure will dominate our weather through the weekend and beyond.
There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday with lows in the low to mid 40s to start the day. Should be a great afternoon with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Friday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s much warmer than it has been. There will be plenty of sunshine again on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s away from the beaches and mid to upper 70s near the water.
There will be a slight chance for an inland shower or two both on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.