What FHP is doing to prevent future hit-and-run crashes

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) -Following the tragic hit-and-run crash that happened along U.S. 41 that left 19-year-old Jackson Kelley severely injured, The Florida Highway Patrol said they are continuing to practice preventative measures to try and stop hit-and-runs from happening in the future.
FHP believes through educating the public, with help from other local law enforcement agencies they can help prevent these types of crimes. FHP often travels to high schools to talk with students about the importance of staying on scene of a crash.
FHP State Trooper, Kenn Watson, said if you are involved in a hit-and-run and there's property damage you are looking at a misdemeanor, and if you leave and you hurt someone, you're looking at a felony charge.
Watson said if Zachari Brock, who was the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash along U.S. 41, would have decided to stop, there could have been a different outcome for him.
"The bottom line is by staying on scene, he would have not only been able to render aid to that young man he hurt, but he would have been able to get everything taken care of there at the scene, instead of making things worse for himself and his family," Watson said.
Florida Highway Patrol has a specific team designated to solving hit-and-run crimes.
But, Watson said it’s not uncommon to see hit-and-run crashes this time of year because more people are on the road due to it being busy season here on the Suncoast.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.