Trafficking bill makes its way info Florida’s 2019 Legislative session

She says that Florida has the third highest number of human trafficking cases every year. Now, a legislative push during this years session in the state’s capital will require law enforcement and hotel workers to undergo training to identify and report trafficking victims. Pretorius says, “It’s going to be a major step in mitigating these hotels and other business owners turning a blind eye to sex trafficking happening under their noses and it will wake them up to the fact that now they can be held liable.”