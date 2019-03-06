Sheriff: Vandal cost construction company $12K by writing initials in cement

PORT CHARLOTTE (WWSB) - Deputies say a man wanted his name to live forever in freshly poured concrete, but instead he’s been charged with three counts of felony criminal mischief.
A construction company has been working on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte over the past several weeks, laying concrete slabs and curbs in the area. Deputies have been called several times because someone kept carving the initials "KC" into freshly poured slabs.
That may not seem like a big deal, but when that happens, the construction company is required to replace the entire slab and they're held financially responsible.
Deputies say to date, the vandal has cost the company more than $12,000.
Tuesday, the vandal struck again. But the construction company had installed cameras in the area and called the sheriff's office.
Deputies made contact with the suspect, 54-year-old Kenneth Callow. He told the sheriff's office he was staing with his mother in the area and frequently took walks past the construction site.
Based on witnesses, video surveillance and Callow's statements, deputies arrested Callow and charged him with three counts of felony criminal mischief.
