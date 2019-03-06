‘School of Rock’ kid guitarist facing four felonies over stealing guitars from Sarasota County stores

SARASOTA (WWSB) - School of Rock star Joey Gaydos Jr. is facing felony charges after stealing guitars and and an amplifier from stores in Sarasota County for a fourth time in the last five weeks.
According to police, Gaydos is making was walking into stores, asking to test them out, and walking out with the instrument without paying for it only for him to proceed to give them to pawn shops.
He allegedly nabbed a blue Epiphone Prophecy Les Paul valued at $800, a black Fender Stratocaster worth $699, and a Gibson Les Paul gold top with a $1,900 price tag.
Police said Joey confessed and blamed a drug problem. However, in court he entered not guilty pleas for the guitars. He’s yet to give a plea in the amplifier case.
