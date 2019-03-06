Inexperienced Suncoast delegation in Tallahassee, with one glaring exception

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Due to the turnover of term limits, this legislative session in Tallahassee includes some less experienced Suncoast lawmakers.
Joe Gruters is in his first term as State Senator. On the House side, Margaret Goode, Tommy Gregory, Will Robinson and James Buchanan are all serving their first full terms. St. Petersburg Representative Wengay Newton’s district includes part of the Suncoast. He was first elected in 2016. The one notable exception, Bradenton’s Bill Galvano is who the Senate President.
“It is an issue. There’s a pro and a con. The con is--inexperience, but you get new ideas. The other pro is, if we stay together for the next 8 years when we’re all seniors, we will be able to delivery a massive amount of resources to our local community if we continue to work together,” said Sen. Gruters.
The current legislative began yesterday and ends May 3rd.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.