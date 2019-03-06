Governor Ron DeSantis set to fill seats on state boards and commissions

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis said this week that he plans to soon start filling seats on state boards and commissions that opened when he rescinded more than 200 appointments made by former Governor Rick Scott.
DeSantis says that appointments to the state university system Board of Governors and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are coming “relatively soon.” In January, DeSantis rescinded 45 appointments that Scott made during the former governor’s final days in Tallahassee.
In late February, DeSantis pulled back 169 more, including members of water management districts, college boards of trustees, the Florida Board of Medicine, the Florida Transportation Commission and port authorities in Tampa and Jacksonville.
“Some of these midnight appointments, these are people serving in my government, and I had no say in somebody that literally was appointed six hours before I took office. So, we want to take a fresh look at that," Gov. Ron DeSantis, R- Florida
DeSantis decided to pull back many Scott appointees who hadn’t gone through a Senate confirmation process. The governor says he has encouraged many of the people to re-apply under his administration.
