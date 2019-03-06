Free active shooter training in Bradenton for local businesses

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Have you ever wanted to provide active shooter training for your business and employees? Now you can do so, free of charge.
The Bradenton Police Department is offering local businesses and organizations free active shooter training. The course will be taught by highly trained law enforcement professionals who will teach basic tactics and principles of how civilians should respond in potentially critical events.
For more information about the training or class scheduling contact Sergeant Anthony Cerniglia at 941-932-9305.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.