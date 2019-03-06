Fiesta Shrimp by Chef JR Garraus, JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe

By Judi Gallagher | March 6, 2019

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s cook Fiesta Shrimp by Chef JR Garraus, JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe

Ingredients:

1 lb med sized shrimp

Medley of colored peppers, diced

Red onion, diced

3 tomatoes, diced

3 cloves garlic, diced

White wine

Avocados

Cilantro

¼ cup Greek yogurt

½ tsp salt

Green onions, diced

Lime juice

Prepared mixed greens

Salt and pepper as desired

Directions:

Avocado dressing:

Blend together half an avocado, ¼ cup greek yogurt, ½ cup water, 1 cup cilantro, 1 clove garlic, ½ tsp salt, and lime juice.

Shrimp:

Saute peppers, red onion, garlic, cilantro, and white wine. Add in shrimp and tomatoes and cook over med-high heat until cooked through.

Serve over prepared mixed greens, top with avocados, avocado dressing, and lime juice, garnish with green onions, and served with your favorite tortilla chips on the side.

