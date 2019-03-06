SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s cook Fiesta Shrimp by Chef JR Garraus, JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe
Ingredients:
1 lb med sized shrimp
Medley of colored peppers, diced
Red onion, diced
3 tomatoes, diced
3 cloves garlic, diced
White wine
Avocados
Cilantro
¼ cup Greek yogurt
½ tsp salt
Green onions, diced
Lime juice
Prepared mixed greens
Salt and pepper as desired
Directions:
Avocado dressing:
Blend together half an avocado, ¼ cup greek yogurt, ½ cup water, 1 cup cilantro, 1 clove garlic, ½ tsp salt, and lime juice.
Shrimp:
Saute peppers, red onion, garlic, cilantro, and white wine. Add in shrimp and tomatoes and cook over med-high heat until cooked through.
Serve over prepared mixed greens, top with avocados, avocado dressing, and lime juice, garnish with green onions, and served with your favorite tortilla chips on the side.
