U-18 Baseball World Cup coming to Sarasota and Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) today announced it has awarded the hosting rights of the U-18 Baseball World Cup 2021 to USA Baseball and the cities of Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida.
This will be the first time since Cape Cod and Fenway Park hosted the 1995 Junior World Championship that the top youth international baseball event will be held in the United States.
The 30th edition of the U-18 Baseball World Cup will take place in September 2021 and feature the world’s best players from 12 countries in the U-18 category of 16 to 18 years old. The USA Baseball 18U National Team will receive an automatic berth into the global tournament as a result of the U.S. being the host nation.
All 50 U-18 World Cup games will be played between Ed Smith Stadium and LECOM Park, which are the Spring Training homes for Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded the bid to host the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup in September 2021, one of the top youth championships in all of sports,” said Sean Walter, Director of Sports at the Bradenton Area Sports Commission.
“Both the Bradenton Area and the Pittsburgh Pirates organization stand ready to provide the ideal setting for the world’s best players, who will go on to become future leaders in the sports industry.”
Team USA is the four-time defending U-18 Baseball World Cup champions and are looking to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive world championship at the 2019 U-18 Baseball World Cup that will be held in Gijang, Republic of Korea, from Friday, August 30 until Sunday, September 8, 2019.
For more information on the 2021 U-18 Baseball World Cup, visit SarasotaBradenton2021.com, or follow @SARBRAD2021 on Instagram and Twitter. Ticket information will be available in early 2020.
