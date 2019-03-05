Sarasota County School Board Hosts Vaping Informational Session

SARASOTA (WWSB) - That dangerous trend of teens using e-cigarettes and vaping is now getting the attention of the Sarasota County School District.
Many teens and their parents don’t realize the health risks and lasting health effects associated with e-cigs. The CDC says this vaping trend has grown 900 percent among middle and high school students over the last two years. A pretty worrisome statistic, and even scarier is that most parents aren’t aware of it.
That's why the Sarasota County School Board says they're stepping in to make sure these numbers start going down. They will be hosting an informational session on Tuesday night to teach students and parents what vaping is and all the health risks associated with it. The meeting being in South County with Venice High, Venice Middle, Laurel and Nokomis schools under one roof.
"When we call home and tell parents that their son or daughter had a Juul at school today, and ask them if they know what that is, they have no idea. They don't know what vaping or Juul is, and we want to educate them and let them know it's happening a lot more frequently than they think, and they should be aware and know the dangers of it," Erin Rice, the Assistant Principal of Venice Middle School, explained.
Tuesday’s informational session will start at 6 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Future sessions in other schools throughout the county have not been scheduled yet.
